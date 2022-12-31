Russia to ban men from leaving, impose martial law, start new mobilization wave – Ukraine Defense Minister

In early January, the Russian authorities will close the borders to male citizens, declare martial law, and launch another wave of mobilization, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a Russian-language video address to conscription-age Russians, Ukrinform reports.

“On New Year’s eve, I am addressing Russian citizens of conscription age. First of all, this concerns residents of large Russian cities. I know for a fact that you’ll have at least some choice for just about a week from now. In early January, the Russian authorities will shut the borders to men before declaring martial law and launching another wave of mobilization. The borders will also be closed in Belarus,” the head of the Defense Ministry said.

“You can die or harm your health just to keep these people from accountability… The Kremlin has no more goals in this war… They can tell you that there is some kind of ‘Plan B.’ Some kind of secret weapon. That soon the victories will be seen, again. But their whole plan is to drag the war. To kill as many people as possible and bring the situation to a deadlock. You will be sent to die just for this,” Minister Reznikov said.

Tags: mobilization, Russia, travel ban