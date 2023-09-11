Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

General Staff: Russians to mobilize up to 700,000 soon

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the Kremlin is about to start a large-scale forced mobilization in Russia proper and the occupied territories of Ukraine, targeting to conscript 400,000-700,000 people.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
11/09/2023
1 minute read
Soldiers Russian mobilization
Mobilized Russians. File photo: TASS
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia is preparing to announce a large-scale mobilization due to heavy losses suffered on the frontlines, warns the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Mobilization will be held in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine. Various estimates suggest mobilizing between 400,000 to 700,000 people, according to the General Staff.

In particular, the Kremlin plans to mobilize around 40,000 residents of the Chechen Republic to use them as reatreat-blocking units for preventing Russian soldiers from fleeing the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s intelligence doubts about the possibility of a large-scale mobilization in Russia. Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, noted that the Kremlin may stick to further covert mobilization. 

“Right now, they will conduct these [regional] elections, then start preparations for the presidential elections on 17 March 2024. No one wants to take risks on the eve of the campaign by announcing mobilization. Perhaps this will happen later,” Skibitsky said.

The Kremlin has already expanded the pool of eligible conscripts by raising the maximum conscription age. In addition, the State Duma has sharply increased penalties for failing to report to the military enlistment office.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts