Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US urges Ukraine to lower conscription age to 18 while Ukraine faces weapon shortages amid Western arms delays

Media reports the US recommends Ukraine lower conscription age to tackle mobilization challenges and improve the force generation.
byYuri Zoria
28/11/2024
2 minute read
washington urges kyiv lower conscription age 18 while ukraine faces weapon shortages amid western arms delays ukrainian soldiers general staff armed forces one key goals campaign diminish international support defends
Ukrainian soldiers. Illustrative image: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
US urges Ukraine to lower conscription age to 18 while Ukraine faces weapon shortages amid Western arms delays

The Telegraph says senior US administration officials are urging Ukraine to lower its military conscription age from 25 to 18, citing critical manpower shortages in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Earlier, AP reported the same claims.

Russian forces are reportedly advancing at their fastest rate since the 2022 invasion, capturing an area approximately half the size of London in the past month, according to analysts and war bloggers. Ukraine faces a force generation dilemma as Russia maintains a steady monthly inflow of tens of thousands of new soldiers to replace its losses.

Speaking to The Telegraph, an anonymous US administration official emphasized the urgent need for additional troops, stating,

“The Russians are in fact making progress, steady progress, in the east, and they are beginning to push back Ukrainian lines in Kursk.”

The official suggested that increased mobilization could significantly impact the current battlefield situation.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already signed legislation lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25, expanding potential military recruitment under martial law. However, US officials now allegedly propose further reduction to 18.

According to The Telegraph, a source in Zelenskyy’s office highlighted equipment limitations, saying,

“We don’t have enough equipment, for example armoured vehicles, to support all the troops we are calling up. We cannot compensate for our partners’ delays in decision-making and supply chains with the lives of our soldiers.”

RFE/RL reports that Ukrainian Presidential advisor on communications Dmytro Lytvyn criticized the US call to lower Ukraine’s conscription age to 18.

There is no point in hearing calls for Ukraine to lower the conscription age, supposedly to recruit more people, when we see that previously announced equipment is not arriving on time. These delays leave Ukraine lacking weapons for already mobilized soldiers,” Lytvyn wrote on X.

US officials acknowledge the political sensitivities surrounding younger troop recruitment and have discussed potential non-mandatory incentive programs. Meanwhile, Germany has also privately urged Ukraine to lower its conscription age, according to a German defense ministry source, The Telegraph said.

Related:

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts