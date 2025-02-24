Support us on Patreon
Macron arrives in Washington D.C., set to meet Trump (video)

U.K. PM Keir Starmer is set to travel to Washington D.C. later this week
byLesia Dubenko
24/02/2025
1 minute read
Trump, Macron, and Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets with US President Trump and French President Macron in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Washington D.C. to meet his American counterpart, Donald Trump, and discuss the potential deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine should a ceasefire take place.

UK PM Keir Starmer is slated to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet Donald Trump later this week.

Macron is set to discuss the security guarantees for Ukraine, peace talks, and the need not to seek peace at any cost.

He’s the first European leader that Trump has hosted since his return to office on 20 January.

Before traveling to Washington D.C. Macron had talks with Starmer and EC’s President Ursula von der Leyen. She’s visiting Ukraine on the 3rd anniversary since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

