Russo-Ukrainian War, day 886: Scholars advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership

Western aid to Ukraine is not charity, it’s self-preservation. Aid to Ukraine is paramount in all “manageable balance” scenarios of the Russian invasion, whether exhaustion of Russian troops or talks

“Mom, is it a nuclear bomb?” Ukrainian MP Sovsun on parenting, parliament, and perseverance in Kyiv. “Don’t worry, it’s a regular bomb” became the strangest sentence of Inna Sovsun’s life, uttered to her son during a missile attack on Kyiv. The opposition lawmaker now balances parenting with keeping Ukraine’s democracy alive amid Russia’s war.

Military

Dozens of Wagner mercenaries, their local allies killed by Tuareg fighters in Mali. Tuareg rebels in northern Mali report killing dozens of junta soldiers and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in a two-day battle near the Algerian border.

Frontline report: Ukrainian Third Assault Brigade conducts preventive strike on Russian forces. Russian Armed Forces have set themselves the objective of capturing the Ukrainian town of Borova and reach the Oskil River in the east of Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian Third Assault Brigade conducted a preventive strike on the Russian forces.

Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s Polevaya oil depot in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian drones targeted an oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, setting three fuel tanks on fire, an operation confirmed by the Ukrainian General Staff and carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Ukraine reports decrease in Russian cross-border activity in Sumy Oblast. Russian sabotage activities in Sumy oblast have decreased, yet continue, as per Border Guard Service. Ukrainians thwarted Russian entry near Kharkiv Oblast’s Sotnytskyi Kozachok, while Russia intensifies border shelling, impacting civilian infrastructure.

Intelligence and technology

US and Japan to increase Patriot missile production, also to transfer to Ukraine. Both countries will expand the production of missiles, which is beneficial to Ukraine, as the country has been designated a ”highest priority recipient” of US anti-aircraft missiles.

German defense corporation receives $1 bn order for TRML-4D radars, including for Ukraine. The German radar system has an instrumental range of 250 km, with fighter aircraft being detected at a range of 120 km and tactical missiles at a range of 60 km.

Ukraine unveils new shields for US Bradleys to counter drone threats. A Ukrainian company has successfully tested new protective shields for US-donated Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, aiming to counter the growing threat of Russian drone strikes on the eastern front.

ISW: Russia continues deepening relations with North Korea and Iran in exchange for lethal weaponry. Through the delivery of lethal weaponry from North Korea and Iran, Russia is able to continue its military campaign against Ukraine.

UK intel: Russia purging defense industry of corrupt officials. Although it does tolerate some corruption, the Kremlin is conducting crackdowns on corrupt officials in the defense industry unable to find patrons or other forms of protection.

International

Scholars advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership in open letter. About 160 American and European scholars advocate for Ukraine’s NATO membership to counter Russia’s aggression and uphold international law, stressing the failure of appeasement and the need for decisive action to protect human rights and ensure Ukraine’s security.

FT: European allies need to increase support for Ukraine amid US political shifts. The Financial Times editorial stresses the importance of enhanced European aid to Ukraine, given Trump adviser plans for a ceasefire in exchange for territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy on just end to Russo-Ukrainian War: Patience, support, diplomatic pressure. If the United States and the European Union remain united, it will put additional pressure and show Russia that it has no chance of winning, the President of Ukraine believes.

Czech intel chief warns of world on brink of global conflict. Czech intelligence chief Koudelka warns the world is on the edge of a global conflict, outlining threats like Russian imperialism, sabotage and intelligence operations, and cyber attacks.

Humanitarian and social impact

Odesa Oblast targeted in Russian missile and drone attack, air defenders destroy most targets. Russian forces launched a nighttime attack on Ukraine using a Kh-59 missile from the Black Sea and eight Shahed drones from occupied Crimea. Ukrainian air defense reportedly successfully intercepted the missile and seven drones, primarily over Odesa Oblast.

New developments

