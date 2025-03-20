Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1120: Zelenskyy hails “substantial” Trump call as Ukraine launches Belgorod offensive

Exclusives

After Kursk withdrawal, Ukraine launches surprise offensive in Russia’s Belgorod. In a swift reversal, Ukraine’s new Belgorod operation goes from being labeled a fabrication to a strategic counteroffensive against Russia’s growing troop presence.

Ukraine could have built anti-Putin Russia in Kursk but didn’t. That was a mistake. Russian opposition fighters stood ready to establish an alternative political presence in Kursk, but Ukraine never engaged these willing allies.

Why freezing Ukraine’s war would guarantee another Russian invasion. This war will not end in another uneasy ceasefire. It must end with Ukraine’s victory, because anything less is just a path to the next invasion.

Military

Frontline report: Pokrovsk commander applies Kherson lessons to push back Russian forces. The counteroffensive at Kotlyne, Pischane, and Uspenivka employed mechanized assault units in quick thunder-run tactics, targeting weak points in Russian lines and fragmenting their defensive positions.

Drones hit oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai amid peace talks. A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai damaged a pipeline between storage tanks, according to Russian officials.

“Crimea’s air defense collapsed”: Ukrainian drones destroy critical Russian radar network.

Russia claims it intercepted own drones after Trump-Putin call orders energy strike pause. However, earlier overnight, the Russian forces launched 145 drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Ukraine, injuring civilians and damaging infrastructure.

The Telegraph: Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries made a difference. The British newspaper quotes an expert from Energy Aspects who confirms it.

As of 19 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 898070 (+1060)

Tanks: 10364 (+12)

APV: 21523 (+14)

Artillery systems: 24704 (+64)

MLRS: 1320 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1107

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 29716 (+100)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41003 (+111)

Special equipment: 3780.

International

Amsterdam no longer accepts Ukrainian refugees. There’s no space for people anymore

Zelenskyy hails his call with Trump. He thanked him for the ongoing peace efforts

Ukraine’s sovereignty is non-negotiable: Republicans and Democrats author bill. It is a defining statement of US policy against Russia’s illegal war of aggression, the bipartisan coalition states

Northern Europe pushes Brussels to speed up Ukraine EU entry process. Diplomats from Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and the Baltic states urged the EU to provide Ukraine with a clear path to EU membership, challenging Hungary’s opposition.

Trump vows to help Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense – White House. During their phone call, Trump and Zelenskyy discussed a partial energy infrastructure ceasefire following Trump’s conversation with Putin.

“Shame on you”: Republican gets lambasted because of Trump Ukraine policy.

Former British PM Johnson: Putin seeks ways to make Ukraine “vassal state”. Within hours of agreeing to limited energy infrastructure protection with Trump, Russia launched 150 drones at Ukraine, targeting hospitals and power facilities.

Zelenskyy announces conversation with Trump today. Ukrainian President expects to discuss the details of the next steps of a 30-day ceasefire agreement with the US President following Trump’s phone call with Putin.

Politico: Putin agrees to hockey games with Trump while rejecting full ceasefire in Ukraine. Former US intelligence officer Matthew Shoemaker identifies Putin’s delay tactics as a deliberate strategy.

Trump denies discussing Ukraine aid cut during call with Putin. President Trump contradicted Russian media claims by stating he did not discuss halting aid to Ukraine during his recent call with Vladimir Putin.

Pistorius: Putin “playing a game” with Ukraine strikes after Trump ceasefire agreement. Two hospitals in Ukraine’s Sumy region were damaged by Russian drone strikes shortly after a Putin-Trump phone call that supposedly yielded a partial ceasefire agreement.

Kremlin supporters celebrate Trump’s negotiations as Russia rejects full ceasefire and continues attacks. Ultra-nationalist Russian figures express confidence in Putin’s ability to manipulate negotiations with Trump, as the Kremlin seeks to separate US-Russia relations from its ongoing campaign to occupy the entire Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Sixth underground school opens in Zaporizhzhia for pupils and kindergarteners. School director Olena Zaikovska confirms that 300 students will attend morning classes and 200 will study in afternoon shifts at Zaporizhzhia’s newest underground school.

US may have destroyed evidence of Russian deportation of Ukrainian children – Reuters. Evidence that could be used against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children has been lost after a US tracking program was terminated.

We didn’t delete any data: State Department denies removing info on Russian-abducted kids. US State Department spokeswoman denied any allegations

Political and Legal Developments

Russia claims adherence to energy strike truce after Trump-Putin call while accusing Ukraine of violations. Kremlin spokesperson blamed Kyiv for “failing to reciprocate” by allegedly attacking a Russian oil facility in Krasnodar Krai, however the Russian forces also launched a massive attack at Ukraine overnight, breaking ceasefire deal.

Putin wants Ukraine to miss ballistic missiles, says Zelenskyy after Kremlin issues demands on intelligence halt for Kyiv. After Putin’s conversation with President Trump, Ukraine’s leader warns that Russia’s proposed 30-day ceasefire masks a strategy to weaken Ukraine’s defenses while preserving Russia’s ability to strike with deadly precision.

