Russia intercepts own drones after Trump-Putin call orders energy strike pause

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced it destroyed seven of its own attack drones that were already airborne following President Vladimir Putin’s order to temporarily halt strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which was negotiated with US President Trump on 18 March during their phone call.

This incident, however, occurred after Russia continuously attacked Ukraine earlier throughout the night despite a “ceasefire proposal” on energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 19 March, Russian forces deployed 145 drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles against various Ukrainian targets. The strikes injured three civilians in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, and damaged civilian and energy infrastructure, including a hospital in Sumy.

The Russian ministry of Defense wrote that these drones were targeting what Russia describes as “Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities connected to the military-industrial complex” in the Mykolaiv Oblast, southern Ukraine.

Six drones were eliminated using the Pantsir missile system while a fighter jet brought down the seventh, the Russian defense ministry claimed.

“When the military received an order from Putin for a temporary halt to strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, seven Russian attack drones were already in the air,” the ministry statement noted.

The drone interception follows a more than two-hour phone call between Trump and Putin on 18 March.

During this conversation, Trump said he secured an agreement from Putin for “an immediate ceasefire for all energy and infrastructure facilities.”

Putin also informed Trump about plans for a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine involving 175 people from each side. Russia also pledged to transfer 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Regarding a potential 30-day ceasefire along the front lines, Putin outlined conditions including stopping what he termed “forced mobilization” in Ukraine and halting the “rearming” of Ukrainian forces.

Russian state media reported that Putin demanded a complete cessation of military aid to Ukraine and intelligence sharing.

However, Trump contradicted these claims, stating that military assistance “was not discussed at all” during their conversation.