Putin confirmed that Russia and Ukraine will conduct a prisoner exchange on 19 March, with 175 prisoners on each side. Russia will also transfer 23 wounded soldiers to Ukraine.
18/03/2025
Breaking: Putin agrees to Trump’s 30-day energy strike pause while launching drones and demanding Ukrainian mobilization halt

On 18 March, during a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a mutual 30-day suspension of strikes on energy infrastructure by both Russia and Ukraine and ordered the Russian military to comply, according to UNIAN.

However, no agreement was reached on the pause in fighting on the Ukrainian front lines and Russia’s Kursk Oblast, proposed by Ukraine.

“During the conversation, Donald Trump proposed a mutual refusal by both sides to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days. Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the corresponding command to the Russian military,” the Kremlin’s statement said.

Additionally, Putin demanded that if a 30-day ceasefire is implemented, Ukraine’s mobilization and rearmament of its armed forces must be halted.

“In the context of the US president’s initiative for a 30-day ceasefire, Russia has outlined several key points concerning effective control over a potential ceasefire along the entire frontline, the need to stop forced mobilization in Ukraine, and the rearmament of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the Kremlin stated.

Furthermore, Moscow announced that Russia and Ukraine would carry out a prisoner exchange on March 19, with a ratio of 175 to 175. Russia will also transfer 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine.

The Kremlin also reported that Putin “constructively responded” to Trump’s initiative regarding maritime security in the Black Sea. Both sides expressed “interest in normalizing relations, given the special responsibility for ensuring global security.”

Russia and the US will form expert groups on settling the war. Putin stated that it is necessary to take into account “the undeniable need to address the root causes” of the war and “Russia’s legitimate security interests.”

Meanwhile, despite, the claims on the support of the energy strikes halt, the Ukrainian sources have reported on the launch of Russia’s Iranian-made Shahed drones amid the conversation between the two leaders.

