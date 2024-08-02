Russian attacks damage energy grid in Kherson, cause blackouts, kill one civilian

Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure in Kherson, southern Ukraine, overnight, causing widespread power outages across the city, according to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

The Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have intensified since March 2024, leading to ongoing power shortages and necessitated emergency blackouts across the country.

The attack left parts of the Central and Dnipro districts of Kherson without electricity until 5:00 a.m. according to the head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Energy workers were unable to immediately address the damage due to the risk of repeated attacks. By morning, they activated reserve power lines, restoring electricity to the entire city. However, Mrochko noted that emergency repairs are ongoing and urged residents to conserve power.

The energy infrastructure was not the only target. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops reportedly shelled populated areas of Kherson Oblast nine times. The attacks damaged private homes, a service station, and civilian cars in various cities and villages of Kherson Oblast, according to Roman Mrochko.

In a separate incident, a drone attack in the Dnipro district of Kherson resulted in two civilian casualties. A 54-year-old man suffered fatal injuries, while a 75-year-old woman was hospitalized with an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to her back. Both individuals were outdoors at the time of the attack.

