Russia and Ukraine haven’t targeted each other’s energy infrastructure for week, RBC reports

Military sources told RBC-Ukraine that Russia and Ukraine have not targeted energy facilities since 19 March amid the agreement on a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure.

This development follows diplomatic discussions between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine regardign a 30 day ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire negotiations remain complex currently, as Russia setting conditions such as lifting sanctions before implementing a Black Sea ceasefire, while Ukraine and the US seek broader agreements. Despite discussions, a comprehensive ceasefire has not been formally agreed upon, with ongoing skepticism about Russia’s commitment to peace.

Presidential communication advisor Dmytro Lytvyn contradicts the narrative of complete cessation, revealing that Russia has actually conducted eight confirmed strikes on Ukrainian energy objects since 18 March, the day when Putin reportedly agreed to the halt of energy strikes during a phone call with Trump.

At least eight strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities have been recorded since 18 March, Ukrainian Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said on X.

“The reality is that they are striking our energy facilities with bombs, attack drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Lytvyn said.

Despite the potential energy truce, Russian forces continue nightly drone attacks on Ukraine. Military sources indicated that recent Russian drone strikes have primarily targeted military facilities, airfields, railways, and defense industrial complex objects.

Lytvyn said that Russia is spreading fake information about an alleged “ceasefire” on Ukrainian energy facilities that was supposed to be in effect since 18 March. Then, after a conversation with Trump, the Kremlin said that Putin had allegedly ordered a halt to such attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that Kyiv provided the United States with a list of strategic infrastructure objects requiring special protection.

Ukrainian defense forces have systematically attacked Russian oil refineries for over a year. Their strategy aims to limit the occupying army’s fuel capabilities and reduce the Kremlin’s financial resources for war.

Since 18 March, there have been reports of strikes on Russian facilities, although the details and extent are not fully specified in the search results. Russia claimed that Ukraine’s drones targeted Russian oil and gas installations, including the Kavkazskaya oil depot in Krasnodar and the Glevske gas field in Russian-occupied Crimea.

