Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

A 3-year-old girl among latest victims of Russian strikes as Moscow forces continue targeting civilians in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reports 605 children killed and 1,839 injured by Russian strikes.
byOlena Mukhina
25/03/2025
3 minute read
Khorimlia school demolition Russia attack
Russian attack destroyed a school in Khotimlia, Kharkiv Oblast, June 2024.
A 3-year-old girl among latest victims of Russian strikes as Moscow forces continue targeting civilians in Ukraine

The Russian war has killed 605 children and injured 1,839 since February 2022, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office. This figure does not include casualties in occupied regions, as Ukrainian law enforcement does not have access to them.

Russia has repeatedly denied that its military deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages, resulting in civilian deaths and the destruction of hospitals, schools, and kindergartens. Russian forces regularly shell and attack Ukrainian regions with drones, missiles, and guided bombs.

The highest number of child casualties has been documented in:

  • Donetsk Oblast — 634
  • Kharkiv Oblast — 470
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — 203

On 24 March, 23 children were injured in a ballistic missile attack in the city of Sumy. On the same day, Ukraine reported that a 15-year-old girl died from injuries sustained during a Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 17 March.

Russia strikes Sumy school and residential buildings, injuring 88 civilains, including 17 children, despite Saudi Arabia peace talks

On 25 March, as a result of a Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast, a child and a woman were killed, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin.

“Another child was killed by the Russians in Donetsk Oblast. This evening, Russian forces shelled Kurtyvka in the Druzhkivka community, killing a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman. Additionally, another child was injured — a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized,” he wrote on social media.

According to preliminary investigation data, Russian forces struck the village of Kurtyvka with a FAB-250 bomb.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts