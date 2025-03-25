A 3-year-old girl among latest victims of Russian strikes as Moscow forces continue targeting civilians in Ukraine

The Russian war has killed 605 children and injured 1,839 since February 2022, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office. This figure does not include casualties in occupied regions, as Ukrainian law enforcement does not have access to them.

Russia has repeatedly denied that its military deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages, resulting in civilian deaths and the destruction of hospitals, schools, and kindergartens. Russian forces regularly shell and attack Ukrainian regions with drones, missiles, and guided bombs.

The highest number of child casualties has been documented in:

Donetsk Oblast — 634

Kharkiv Oblast — 470

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — 203

On 24 March, 23 children were injured in a ballistic missile attack in the city of Sumy. On the same day, Ukraine reported that a 15-year-old girl died from injuries sustained during a Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 17 March.

On 25 March, as a result of a Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast, a child and a woman were killed, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin.

“Another child was killed by the Russians in Donetsk Oblast. This evening, Russian forces shelled Kurtyvka in the Druzhkivka community, killing a 3-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman. Additionally, another child was injured — a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized,” he wrote on social media.

According to preliminary investigation data, Russian forces struck the village of Kurtyvka with a FAB-250 bomb.

Related: