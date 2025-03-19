Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Putin wants Ukraine to miss ballistic missiles, says Zelenskyy after Kremlin issues demands on intelligence halt for Kyiv

After Putin’s conversation with President Trump, Ukraine’s leader warns that Russia’s proposed 30-day ceasefire masks a strategy to weaken Ukraine’s defenses while preserving Russia’s ability to strike with deadly precision.
byOlena Mukhina
19/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Office of the Ukraine’s President
Putin wants Ukraine to miss ballistic missiles, says Zelenskyy after Kremlin issues demands on intelligence halt for Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intends to prolong the war and kill Ukrainian civilians when he demands an end to military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, according to UNIAN.

Following Putin’s conversation with US President Donald Trump on 18 March, the Kremlin issued a statement outlining demands for a 30-day ceasefire. Putin called for halting Ukraine’s mobilization and rearmament of its Armed Forces.

On 19 March, at the press conference, Zelenskyy was asked whether the US might agree to Putin’s demand that military support and intelligence for Kyiv be stopped.

“No one can influence the US regarding aid to Ukraine or other countries. This is solely President Trump’s decision, in my view,” Zelenskyy responded.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that Russia seeks to weaken Ukraine by pressuring partners to end assistance.

“It looks very strange. If you are not going to keep fighting us and truly want peace—I mean Putin—then why are you afraid of the Ukrainian army? Why are you doing everything to weaken our army or to undermine the protection of our people?” Zelenskyy noted.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed the crucial role of US intelligence, warning that without it, Ukraine could lose the ability to detect the timing of Russian ballistic missile launches.

“Why does Putin want this if he does not intend to kill us? It shows he wants us to be unaware of incoming ballistic missile strikes targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. He wants us to miss these attacks so our people don’t make it to shelters. All this points to a continuation of the war,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president concluded that, on the contrary, Ukraine’s allies should increase aid to signal readiness for any Russian escalation.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts