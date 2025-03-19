Former British PM Johnson: Putin seeks ways to make Ukraine “vassal state”

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized the outcome of talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, saying that he has rejected an unconditional ceasefire.
“What a surprise – Putin rejects an unconditional ceasefire. He wants to keep bombing and killing innocent Ukrainians,” said Johnson.
He warned that Putin’s ultimate goal is to “make Ukraine a vassal state of Russia” while ridiculing Ukraine’s allies.
“He wants Ukraine disarmed. He wants Ukraine neutralized. He wants to make Ukraine a vassal state of Russia. He isn’t negotiating. He’s laughing at us,” added Johnson.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Putin’s words contradicted reality, as Russia launched 150 drones overnight targeting urban infrastructure in Ukraine, including two hospitals and energy facilities, UNIAN reports.
In light of this, Zelenskyy emphasized that the country urgently needs defense support, particularly for its air defense, and increased pressure on Russia to ensure security and save lives.
