Former UK Prime Minister Johnson visited two Ukrainian cities, paid tribute to fallen defenders (photos)

Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on 8 September 2023, speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) forum. On 9 September, he traveled to the west Ukrainian city of Lviv by ordinary train, where he met with the city mayor, paid tribute to the fallen defenders in Lychakiv cemetery and also near the memorial of the Heavenly Hundred commemorating nearly 100 protesters killed during the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine in 2014.
byBohdan Ben
09/09/2023
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson and Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders in the Lychakiv cemetery. Photo via Andriy Sadovyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Johnson for supporting Ukraine during the YES forum. Then, Johnson also visited the Kyiv Oblast Rehabilitation Center, which treats wounded soldiers.

Boris Johnson in the Kyiv Oblast Rehabilitation Center. Photo: Kyiv city council

After traveling to Lviv, Johnson met with the city mayor, Andriy Sadovyi. They visited Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, where hundreds of Ukrainian defenders killed in action were buried.

They paid tribute to the fallen defenders and visited the Heavenly Hundred memorial in the city center. The memorial commemorates nearly 100 protesters whom then-president Yanukovych killed during Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity in 2014. The Revolution marked both the decisive turn of Ukraine from any political dependence on Russia and the beginning of the most extensive transparency and accountability reforms in modern Ukrainian history.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi near the memorial of the Heavenly Hundred in Lviv. Photo: Lviv city council

Traveling to Lviv, Johson used an ordinary intercity high-speed train, buying a ticket in the second class for $14.

Johnson also visited Lviv National University, where he received the special title Doctor Honoris Causa.

He has already become a symbolic figure in Ukraine for his extensive support of Ukraine, both through military aid and strong words when in office. The visit of Johnson to so many places important for ordinary Ukrainians is very uplifting in the middle of the war when the Ukrainian counteroffensive slowly gains ground, but victory is not yet visible in the near future.

Boris Johnson received a special title, Doctor Honoris Causa, in the Lviv National University. Photo: Tvoye Misto

Read also:

Lviv Garrison Church chaplains help soldiers find God amid war. And a pair of good boots

Lychakiv Cemetery, Lviv: an open-air museum of history, culture, art and remembrance

 

 

