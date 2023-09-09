Former UK Prime Minister Johnson visited two Ukrainian cities, paid tribute to fallen defenders (photos)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Johnson for supporting Ukraine during the YES forum. Then, Johnson also visited the Kyiv Oblast Rehabilitation Center, which treats wounded soldiers.

After traveling to Lviv, Johnson met with the city mayor, Andriy Sadovyi. They visited Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, where hundreds of Ukrainian defenders killed in action were buried.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders in the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv and also visited the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred in the city center together with Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. https://t.co/GLlLAGEVmT pic.twitter.com/Tkp7Lh5fEe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 9, 2023

They paid tribute to the fallen defenders and visited the Heavenly Hundred memorial in the city center. The memorial commemorates nearly 100 protesters whom then-president Yanukovych killed during Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity in 2014. The Revolution marked both the decisive turn of Ukraine from any political dependence on Russia and the beginning of the most extensive transparency and accountability reforms in modern Ukrainian history.

Traveling to Lviv, Johson used an ordinary intercity high-speed train, buying a ticket in the second class for $14.

Johnson also visited Lviv National University, where he received the special title Doctor Honoris Causa.

He has already become a symbolic figure in Ukraine for his extensive support of Ukraine, both through military aid and strong words when in office. The visit of Johnson to so many places important for ordinary Ukrainians is very uplifting in the middle of the war when the Ukrainian counteroffensive slowly gains ground, but victory is not yet visible in the near future.

