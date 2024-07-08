Reuters: US House Speaker Johnson to meet Zelenskyy amid summit in Washington

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 10 July during the NATO summit, Reuters reports.

Washington will host a NATO summit from 9 to 11 July. Recently, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that military aid for Ukraine will be the most urgent issue in the US capital.

Stoltenberg also said he expects the Alliance leaders to agree on a new NATO command in Wiesbaden to coordinate training and the provision of security assistance to Ukraine.

Last month, NATO defense ministers approved a long-term plan to assist Ukraine and train Ukrainian military personnel but have yet to reach an agreement on regular financial contributions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say they are concerned about the future of US support for Kyiv if Donald Trump wins the 5 November presidential election.

In April 2024, Johnson was criticized for a lack of swift action on the Ukraine assistance bill. However, later, the speaker changed his mind and spearheaded a $95 billion bipartisan aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which was opposed by former President Trump’s congressional allies.

Earlier, Johnson stated that the current partial permissions for Ukrainian forces to use American weapons from President Joe Biden’s administration to hit Russian targets are insufficient, and Washington should stop “micromanaging the war efforts in Ukraine,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty informed.

The US House of Representatives speaker added that he plans to raise this issue in discussions with the White House administration.

