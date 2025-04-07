Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Rutte says Russia must “do more” to end war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed strong support for US peace initiatives in Ukraine while criticizing Russia’s insufficient response
byMaria Tril
07/04/2025
2 minute read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. Credit: NATO Press Service
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. Credit: NATO Press Service
Rutte says Russia must “do more” to end war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia needs to increase its efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

“The ball clearly is in the court of the Russians. They are not moving fast enough,” Rutte told host Margaret Brennan during the interview on CBS’s Face the Nation that aired on 6 April.

This statement comes amid ongoing peace negotiations initiated by the US. The latest agreement included a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure as Russia added its own conditions to the initial 30-day ceasefire proposal, demanding Ukraine’s demilitarization and recognition of Russian occupation of four oblasts. However, both sides continue to accuse each other of attacks.

Rutte expressed support for the Trump administration’s peace initiatives but said that Russia’s response has been insufficient.

“The Ukrainians are really close to the American position. And we have to see how far the Americans can get this,” he said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts