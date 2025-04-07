Rutte says Russia must “do more” to end war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia needs to increase its efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.
“The ball clearly is in the court of the Russians. They are not moving fast enough,” Rutte told host Margaret Brennan during the interview on CBS’s Face the Nation that aired on 6 April.
Rutte expressed support for the Trump administration’s peace initiatives but said that Russia’s response has been insufficient.
“The Ukrainians are really close to the American position. And we have to see how far the Americans can get this,” he said.
