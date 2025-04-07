Rutte says Russia must “do more” to end war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia needs to increase its efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

“The ball clearly is in the court of the Russians. They are not moving fast enough,” Rutte told host Margaret Brennan during the interview on CBS’s Face the Nation that aired on 6 April.

This statement comes amid ongoing peace negotiations initiated by the US. The latest agreement included a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure as Russia added its own conditions to the initial 30-day ceasefire proposal, demanding Ukraine’s demilitarization and recognition of Russian occupation of four oblasts. However, both sides continue to accuse each other of attacks.

Rutte expressed support for the Trump administration’s peace initiatives but said that Russia’s response has been insufficient.

“The Ukrainians are really close to the American position. And we have to see how far the Americans can get this,” he said.

