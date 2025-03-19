“Shame on you”: Republican gets lambasted because of Trump Ukraine policy

Republican Mike Flood (R-Neb) faced a backlash in his hometown after his voters attacked him with a slew of questions.

The interrogation took place in town hall, where Flood was bombarded with questions on Elon Musk, President Trump’s tariffs, and Ukraine. He was booed and yelled at.

In particular, Flood got criticized for labeling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s conduct in Washington D.C. as “disrespectful” after the now-infamous Oval Office spat that took place last month.

“First of all, I do want to say shame,” one attendee said. “I want to say shame for your comment, your quote that you said, ‘President Zelensky’s approach today was disrespectful to President Trump and undermines the goal of bringing peace’ and that. So shame on that.”

The comment was uttered despite Flood reiterating that he supported Ukraine, voted for previous aid packages, and believed Kyiv should not have to give up any land to Russia.

In another comment, one of the attendees said, “We are failing to support democracy. We have a president who openly supports Putin instead, and I have called your office over and over and received answers from you, and they do nothing about any of those things.”

The person asked Flood when “he’s going to do something about it,” alleging that he made nothing, a statement with which Flood disagreed.

This is not the first time Republicans express dissatisfaction with Trump’s policy on Ukraine.