Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Shame on you”: Republican gets lambasted because of Trump Ukraine policy

byLesia Dubenko
19/03/2025
2 minute read
Republican Mike Flood giving a speech inn Congress/YouTube screenshot
Republican Mike Flood giving a speech inn Congress/YouTube screenshot
“Shame on you”: Republican gets lambasted because of Trump Ukraine policy

Republican Mike Flood (R-Neb) faced a backlash in his hometown after his voters attacked him with a slew of questions.

The interrogation took place in town hall, where Flood was bombarded with questions on Elon Musk, President Trump’s tariffs, and Ukraine. He was booed and yelled at.

In particular, Flood got criticized for labeling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s conduct in Washington D.C. as “disrespectful” after the now-infamous Oval Office spat that took place last month.

“First of all, I do want to say shame,” one attendee said. “I want to say shame for your comment, your quote that you said, ‘President Zelensky’s approach today was disrespectful to President Trump and undermines the goal of bringing peace’ and that. So shame on that.”

The comment was uttered despite Flood reiterating that he supported Ukraine, voted for previous aid packages, and believed Kyiv should not have to give up any land to Russia.

In another comment, one of the attendees said, “We are failing to support democracy. We have a president who openly supports Putin instead, and I have called your office over and over and received answers from you, and they do nothing about any of those things.”

The person asked Flood when “he’s going to do something about it,” alleging that he made nothing, a statement with which Flood disagreed.

This is not the first time Republicans express dissatisfaction with Trump’s policy on Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts