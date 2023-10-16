Russia claims it set up drone production at bread factory for war in Ukraine

Russia, reportedly, has converted a bread factory into a manufacturing facility for FPV drones, alongside the production of baked goods, to support its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian propaganda channel has published a video from the facility. The Tambov bread and bakery plant organized the drone production at the request of the Russian military. Russian media first reported in March that the plant was installing FPV drone manufacturing.

Russian propagandists claim the plant’s technical staff handles production in a separate building.

The factory acquired 3D printers to produce parts for attaching payloads such as cameras, antennas, and munitions release systems while purchasing some components.

As of March 2023, Russian propaganda claimed the Tambov plant produced 200 Bekas drones per month, costing around $450 each. They can fly at 65 km/h, with a 15-minute battery life per charge, and come with a spare battery.

The current volume of FPV drone output at the bread factory is unknown. After massive investment in its military-industrial complex, Russia has expanded the serial production of various FPV drone models and types.

However, most likely, the Russian propaganda outlet released the video to create a misleading impression of Russia’s large-scale drone production, when in reality, the factory likely only houses a modest assembly workshop.

