Zelenskyy announces conversation with Trump today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would have a conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on 19 March.

It would be allegedly the first personal converation betweet Trump and Zelenskyy after the clash in the Oval Office on 28 Feb., when the US President and the Vice President criticized Ukraine’s President for not showing sufficient gratitude for American assistance and for his stance on the war with Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, they would probably discuss the details of the next steps of a 30 day ceasefire agreement.

“We really had a very good meeting of our teams in Jeddah, and I believe that everything was going right, if not for Russia, which, well, is always unhappy when something goes right,” he said.

Zelenkyy also hopes to hear from Trump during the call the details of the US President conversation with Putin.

Russian and the US presidents held the phone call on 18 March over the ceasefire agrement. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump’s proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days and “gave the relevant order to the military”.

Several hours after the phone call, overnight into 19 March, Russia launched a massive drone attack, hitting civilian infrastructure in several oblasts of Ukraine. There was a direct hit on a hospital in Sumy, and strikes on cities in Donetsk Oblast.

