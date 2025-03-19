Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy announces conversation with Trump today

Ukrainian President expects to discuss the details of the next steps of a 30-day ceasefire agreement with the US President following Trump’s phone call with Putin.
byMaria Tril
19/03/2025
3 minute read
zelenskyy white house 28 Feb
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump having conversation at the White House in Washington, DC, on 28 February. Credit: Reuters.
Zelenskyy announces conversation with Trump today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would have a conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on 19 March.

It would be allegedly the first personal converation betweet Trump and Zelenskyy after the clash in the Oval Office on 28 Feb., when the US President and the Vice President criticized Ukraine’s President for not showing sufficient gratitude for American assistance and for his stance on the war with Russia.

According to Zelenskyy, they would probably discuss the details of the next steps of a 30 day ceasefire agreement.

“We really had a very good meeting of our teams in Jeddah, and I believe that everything was going right, if not for Russia, which, well, is always unhappy when something goes right,” he said.

Zelenkyy also hopes to hear from Trump during the call the details of the US President conversation with Putin.

Russian and the US presidents held the phone call on 18 March over the ceasefire agrement. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump’s proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days and “gave the relevant order to the military”.

Several hours after the phone call, overnight into 19 March, Russia launched a massive drone attack, hitting civilian infrastructure in several oblasts of Ukraine. There was a direct hit on a hospital in Sumy, and strikes on cities in Donetsk Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts