Two hospitals in Ukraine’s Sumy region were damaged by Russian drone strikes shortly after a Putin-Trump phone call that supposedly yielded a partial ceasefire agreement.
Maria Tril
19/03/2025
Germany’s Defense Minister Pistorius at a panel discussion of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Arnsberg. November 2024. Photo: Thomas Banneyer / dpa
Pistorius: Putin “playing a game” with fresh strikes on Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “playing a game” following new attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure shortly after agreeing to a partial ceasefire with US President Donald Trump on 18 March.

“Putin is playing a game,” Pistorius said. He said that Russian attacks had “not eased at all in the first night after this supposedly ground-breaking, great phone call”  between Putin and Trump.

Regional authorities in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, reported Russian drone strikes damaged two hospitals. There were no casualties there. Some 147 hospital patients were evacuated, including 9 people with limited mobility.

In the Kyiv Oblast, Russian drone attacks injured a 60-year-old man and damaged several homes, oblast governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

The attack occurred shortly after the Kremlin announced that Putin had supported Trump’s proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days, with Putin reportedly issuing “the corresponding order to the military.”

