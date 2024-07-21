Pistorius criticizes limited German defense budget, calls for more funds amid Russian threat

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Tagesspiegel he is disappointed with the budget draft for next year and plans to “fight” for increased spending on the Bundeswehr.

The German draft state budget for next year allocates €53.25 billion for its armed forces compared to €51.952 billion for this year. For military aid to Ukraine, €4 billion is earmarked, almost half of the 2024 amount.

“I will continue to advocate for the Bundeswehr to receive the necessary funds in light of the very real threat from Russia. The next opportunity for this is the parliamentary procedure,” the minister noted.

He also believes that another “fundamental conversation” within the German government is necessary on how to guarantee the country’s security.

Currently, according to the draft presented by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, defense spending has increased by only €1.2 billion instead of the minimum €6.7 billion that was requested by Pistorius.

“I do not share Christian Lindner’s view that we have returned to normal financial policy after the coronavirus pandemic, especially regarding military needs and Ukraine,” the German defense minister emphasized.

He has strongly warned of Russia’s danger, saying that its threat is real and “the danger does not diminish if you ignore it—it grows.”

Earlier, German news outlet Merkur reported that at the end of June and beginning of July, Berlin sent Kyiv an additional military package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces virtually in secret and largely unnoticed.

This package involved 39 tanks and three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from the German army and arms industry.

Related: