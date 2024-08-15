Germany suspects Ukrainian diving instructor in Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines blast

German authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian national suspected of involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to reports from German news outlets ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung, and Die Zeit on 14 August 2024, DW reported.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were major conduits for Russian gas into Europe, particularly Germany. On 26 September 2022, several explosions were detected along the pipelines, leading to gas leaks. The incident attracted worldwide attention and speculation about responsibility, with Russia and Western countries accusing each other of being behind the blasts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had strongly denied any state involvement in the sabotage. Investigations by Denmark and Sweden into the incident were closed without pinpointing a suspect.

The suspect, identified only as “Volodymyr Z.” for privacy reasons, is a Ukrainian diving instructor believed to have acted with two accomplices in the attack on the pipelines running from Russia to Germany in the Baltic Sea. German authorities allege that Volodymyr Z. directed the driver of the German-flagged yacht Andromeda to the location of the pipeline, where two of the three suspects donned diving gear and went underwater.

The suspect was last known to be living in Poland, but Polish authorities reported they could not act on the warrant as he had already left the country. A spokeswoman for the Polish public prosecutor’s office stated that the suspect is believed to have fled to Ukraine.

According to the German investigation, a white van suspected of transporting diving material was caught on a traffic camera on the northern German island of Rügen in September 2022, with a passenger “strongly resembling Z.”

The news outlets reported that their findings were based on “information from a foreign intelligence service,” not specifying a particular country of origin of the information. A German court reportedly issued the arrest warrant for Volodymyr Z. in June.

The two other suspects, described as a married couple, have denied knowing Z. and claimed they were on vacation in Bulgaria when the attack took place. No links between the suspects and the Ukrainian government have been found, according to the reports.

Russian gas as economic warfare

The Nord Stream pipelines, designed to transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany, became tools of geopolitical leverage, enabling Russia to exert significant influence over Europe. Russia’s strategy has long involved using energy supplies as a form of warfare, manipulating gas flows to exert pressure on Europe, particularly during times of political tension.

Germany, heavily dependent on Russian gas due to long-standing energy policies, faced significant challenges in breaking this dependency. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and subsequent European efforts led to a decisive break, with Germany drastically reducing its reliance on Russian gas and seeking alternative energy sources. The sabotage on the Nord Stream played a role in this strategic shift.

