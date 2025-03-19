Zelenskyy hails his call with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is content with the outcome of his call with US President Donald Trump.

In a lengthy tweet, he dubbed it “a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States, Donald Trump.”

“I thanked him for a good and productive start to the work of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah on March 11—this meeting of the teams significantly helped in moving toward ending the war. We agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue working together to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace. We believe that together with America, with President Trump, and under American leadership, lasting peace can be achieved this year,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy added that Trump shared details of his call with Putin yesterday and the key issues they discussed, adding that one of the first steps to fully end this war is to end “strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure.”

“I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it. Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah. The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the frontline, and Ukraine accepted this proposal as well. We will continue working to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility for a comprehensive peace agreement to be prepared during the ceasefire,” he wrote.

Att he same time, Ukraine’s President updated Trump on what’s happening on the battlefield, particularly in Kursk Oblast and discussed the release of POWs. Likewise, he brought up the return of Russian-abducted children.

“We also discussed the state of Ukraine’s air defense and the possibility of strengthening it to protect lives. We instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire. Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps toward peace,” he wrote and commanded the work of US Secretary of state Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Special Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg, Head of President’s Office Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybuha and more.

“I thanked President Trump and the American people for their support. I stressed that Ukrainians want peace, which is why Ukraine accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. I highlighted the importance of President Trump’s concept of peace through strength. We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams,” he concluded.