Zelenskyy on just end to Russo-Ukrainian War: Patience, support, diplomatic pressure

If the United States and the European Union remain united, it will put additional pressure and show Russia that it has no chance of winning, the President of Ukraine believes.
byBenjamin Looijen
28/07/2024
2 minute read
Patience, support, and diplomatic pressure are three factors for a just end to Russia’s war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine said this during an interview with the NHK News public broadcaster from Japan.

In addition, the President of Ukraine believes that if the United States and the European Union remain united, it will put additional pressure and show Russia that it has no chance of winning.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that he could not respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy part of Ukrainian territory.

The president said that Ukraine “will start detailed negotiations with the relevant countries on territorial integrity and other issues,” NHK reports. The media outlet does not specify what exactly is meant by this, and does not quote Zelenskyy directly.

Zelenskyy said that he will create an action plan for peace by the end of November.

Japanese support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of Japan’s support, saying “Japan is a representative of the Group of Seven and has provided us with economic, humanitarian and technical support. They came to our aid so quickly. It was the first non-NATO country to sign a security cooperation deal with Ukraine.”

He expressed hope that Japan would exercise its influence on other countries as a leader in the Pacific region, and provide cooperation for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Earlier this year in April, Japan imposed additional sanctions against Russia, prohibiting the export of 164 types of goods that could contribute to strengthening Russia’s industrial infrastructure.

