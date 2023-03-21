President Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit online

The arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks with President Zelenskyy, a video screenshot/ Source: Telegram channel, @ukrinform_news 

President Zelenskyy has accepted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s invitation to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima in May, as reported by European Pravda referencing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

“I have accepted the Prime Minister’s [of Japan – ed.] invitation and will participate in the summit online,” stated President Zelenskyy at the press conference following the meeting with Prime Minister Kishida.

It is important to note that Japan assumed the presidency of the G7 in 2023.

Earlier, on 21 March, the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, arrived in Kyiv. Kishida is the final G7 leader to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On 24 February, at Kishida’s invitation, President Zelenskyy participated in a G7 online summit commemorating the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following Russia’s missile attack in early March, the G7 foreign ministers and the Ukrainian counterpart met to discuss Ukraine’s needs.

