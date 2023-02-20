Japan to provide USD 5,5 mn assistance to Ukraine – AFP

Japan will provide financial assistance to Ukraine worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. The aid will help the country to reconstruct buildings and infrastructure facilities damaged by Russian missile attacks, AFP reported.

The Japanese premier also announced he would host a video conference of the G7 leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 24 February.

“This year, Japan, as G7 president and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and lead the world’s efforts to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said.

Tags: Japan, Ukraine