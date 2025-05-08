Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Japan provides infrastructure inspection equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine received vehicles and tools from Japan to inspect damaged roads and bridges under a joint emergency recovery project. Since early 2023, Japan and Ukraine have coordinated more than $700 million in recovery aid.
byYuri Zoria
08/05/2025
3 minute read
Delivery ceremony of technical equipment for infrastructure assessment. Photo: mindev.gov.ua
Japan provides infrastructure inspection equipment to Ukraine

On 7 May, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) transferred infrastructure inspection equipment to the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development. The handover was confirmed by Ukraine’s Communities and Territories Development Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

Japan, though not involved in military aid, has shown firm commitment to supporting Ukraine through non-lethal means amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Since early 2023, Tokyo and Kyiv have jointly implemented recovery projects totaling more than $700 million, focusing on infrastructure, humanitarian needs, and post-war rebuilding.

The delivered equipment includes high-precision tools designed for inspecting damaged transport infrastructure, with a focus on destroyed bridges. In addition, Japan provided special-purpose vehicles that will be deployed to inspect national roads. Attachments for these vehicles are also expected to be supplied.

The damage caused by Russian aggression to Ukraine’s transport sector is currently enormous—over $77 billion, of which nearly $30 billion is needed specifically to restore national roads and the bridges on them,” the Ministry said.

The equipment transfer is part of the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project, which is being jointly implemented by JICA and the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry.

The infrastructure inspection equipment is part of this larger commitment, which includes multiple projects under JICA’s involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

 

Ukraine signed its first Grant Agreement with Japan for the Emergency Recovery Program on 9 March 2023, launching cooperation between JICA and the Ukrainian government. Since then, three phases have been implemented.

The fourth phase was signed in early April this year, allocating $58 million to sectors including humanitarian demining, energy, water supply, public health and safety, education, and regional infrastructure recovery.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts