Japan provides infrastructure inspection equipment to Ukraine

On 7 May, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) transferred infrastructure inspection equipment to the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development. The handover was confirmed by Ukraine’s Communities and Territories Development Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

Japan, though not involved in military aid, has shown firm commitment to supporting Ukraine through non-lethal means amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Since early 2023, Tokyo and Kyiv have jointly implemented recovery projects totaling more than $700 million, focusing on infrastructure, humanitarian needs, and post-war rebuilding.

The delivered equipment includes high-precision tools designed for inspecting damaged transport infrastructure, with a focus on destroyed bridges. In addition, Japan provided special-purpose vehicles that will be deployed to inspect national roads. Attachments for these vehicles are also expected to be supplied.

“The damage caused by Russian aggression to Ukraine’s transport sector is currently enormous—over $77 billion, of which nearly $30 billion is needed specifically to restore national roads and the bridges on them,” the Ministry said.

The equipment transfer is part of the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project, which is being jointly implemented by JICA and the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry.

The infrastructure inspection equipment is part of this larger commitment, which includes multiple projects under JICA’s involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

Ukraine signed its first Grant Agreement with Japan for the Emergency Recovery Program on 9 March 2023, launching cooperation between JICA and the Ukrainian government. Since then, three phases have been implemented.

The fourth phase was signed in early April this year, allocating $58 million to sectors including humanitarian demining, energy, water supply, public health and safety, education, and regional infrastructure recovery.