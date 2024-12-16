Eng
Ukraine to participate in World Expo 2025 in Japan depsite war

The Ministry of Economy will lead Ukraine’s delegation to Osaka’s World Expo 2025, where 28 million visitors are expected to attend.
Maria Tril
16/12/2024
dubai-expo 2020
World Expo 2020 in Dubai. Credit: Dany Eid
Ukraine will showcase its potential at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, despite the ongoing war, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during her meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The World Expo is held by the International Bureau of Exhibitions every five years and is the most prestigious image exhibition event in the world.

“We have decided that, despite the war, Ukraine must present its potential at the world’s largest exhibition,” Svyrydenko said.

She emphasizes that this presents “a good opportunity to draw the international community’s attention to Ukraine’s recovery and investments in our economy.”

The Ministry of Economy will coordinate Ukraine’s delegation at the event, which runs from 13 April to 13 October 2025. The Osaka Expo expects 28 million visitors and pavilions from 160 countries, according to official reports.

Ukraine’s previous Expo participation in Dubai 2020 marked its first independent pavilion presence, drawing over 1 million visitors and 120 foreign delegations.

In December 2021, Ukraine applied to host Expo 2030 in Odesa. However, in June 2023, Ukraine was removed from the list of applicants. The right to host Expo 2030 went to Saudi Arabia.

The World Expo, organized by the International Bureau of Exhibitions every five years, traces its origins to London’s 1851 “Great Exhibition of the Works of Industry of All Nations.” The focus has shifted from national achievements to global challenges since the 1967 Montreal and 1970 Osaka expositions.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

