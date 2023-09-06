Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: Putin cannot be trusted

bySerge Havrylets
06/09/2023
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: RBC Ukraine
Russia’s Presiden Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted to conduct any peace talks, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in his interview with the Japanese media NHK.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted because even when he gives his word, there is no guarantee that he will not break it.

The more successful Ukraine is on the battlefield, the more Russia will be ready to negotiate, Kuleba said. However, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister does not see a window for negotiations with Russia “anytime soon.”

“If we [Ukraine – ed.] want to exist as a nation, if we want to survive, we must win, no matter what it takes,” Kuleba said.

Dmytro Kuleba also said that recent criticism from Western countries regarding the ongoing Ukrainian offensive was not helping Ukraine.

He added that Ukrainian soldiers are dying in this fight and deserve respect. Thus, “those sitting in an armchair and commenting on the pace of the offensive” should not tell Ukrainian soldiers that it is too slow, Kuleba said.

Kuleba also said he views Japan’s contributions to Ukraine “very positively.” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said there is now a “new quality of relationship” between Ukraine and Japan.

