Foreign Minister Sybiha saif that Ukraine urgently neews air defense systems like HAWK, NASAMS, and IRIS-T systems.
byMaria Tril
04/12/2024
1 minute read
Patriot air defense system
A Patriot air defense system. Credit: @MJaegerT on X
Ukraine’s FM: Ukraine may receive 20 air defense systems by end of 2024

Ukraine might receive 20 additional air defense systems before the year’s end, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Ukraine urgently needs these systems to prevent electricity blackouts that are caused by Russian constant strikes.

“Ukraine urgently needs the supply of at least 20 additional air defense systems of the HAWK, NASAMS, or IRIS-T type,” Sybiha said.

Ukraine and its energy system face a significant risk from Russia’s strikes with advanced ballistic and cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the beginning of 2024 that Ukraine needs at least 25 Patriot air defense systems to effectively shield its airspace from these threats.

On 26 November, Germany committed to transferring two IRIS-T systems by the end of 2024. On 28 November, the Netherlands provided three Patriot launch units.

On 3 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed additional air defense systems would arrive in December, with further deliveries expected in January

