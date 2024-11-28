Seoul declines Ukrainian request for defense system sales

A high-level Ukrainian military delegation led by Defense Minister Umierov visited South Korea yesterday, seeking to purchase critical defense systems, but encountered significant governmental resistance, SBS News reported on 28 November.

The report comes as North Korea supplies Russia with artillery, missiles, and troops for the Russo-Ukrainian war. Earlier reports suggested 11,000 North Korean soldiers were training in eastern Russia; now, US and South Korean intel indicate they’ve joined combat in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Earlier, South Korea’s President Yoon confirmed Seoul may consider supplying weapons to Ukraine, citing concerns over North Korean troops aiding Russia and receiving advanced combat training.

The delegation met with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, presenting a detailed request for weapon acquisitions. According to government sources, Ukraine specifically sought to purchase the Cheongung mid-range air defense missile system, ground-based air defense radars, and counter-artillery radars.

Government sources revealed that Ukraine was particularly interested in purchasing non-lethal weaponry. The delegation even requested 155 mm artillery shell propellants, suggesting that if lethal ammunition sales were impossible, they would settle for propellant materials.

Multiple defense industry representatives, including LIG Nexsone, Hanwha, and Hyundai Rotem, reportedly received contact from Ukrainian representatives. However, the South Korean Ministry of Defense instructed defense companies to refrain from individual interactions, according to SBS News.

The publication says the South Korean government ultimately declined the weapon sales, citing potential violations of external trade laws restricting exports to war zones. Additionally, the country’s defense industry currently lacks sufficient inventory for export, with systems like Cheongung not available for new sales until 2030.

