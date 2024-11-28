Zelenskyy: Air defense systems must save lives, not be held in storage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the urgent need for air defense systems to be deployed in Ukraine rather than left in storage following a massive Russian attack on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Zelenskyy reported on social media receiving updates from the Air Force Commander and the Ministers of Internal Affairs and Energy on the aftermath of the strikes.

“The target is our energy sector. Russia used approximately 100 attack drones and over 90 missiles of various types. In several regions, ‘Kalibr’ missiles equipped with cluster munitions hit civilian infrastructure. These cluster components significantly complicate the efforts of our rescuers and energy workers to address the aftermath. They represent a particularly vile escalation of Russia’s terrorist tactics,” the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that necessary units are already deployed in affected areas. Ukrainian energy workers are making every effort to restore power, and Points of Invincibility points have been set up to support residents. Earlier, Ukraine created such points to provide residents with water, charging places, mobile communication, internet, a place to rest, and first aid kits.

“Each attack like this underscores the critical need for air defense systems in Ukraine, where they save lives, not in storages. This is especially vital during winter, as we must protect our infrastructure from targeted Russian strikes. We are working constantly with partners to enhance our defenses. Timely deliveries and the full implementation of agreements, particularly for air defense systems, are what we need most urgently,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

On the night and morning of 28 November, Russian forces launched 188 aerial targets at Ukraine. Air defense units intercepted 79 missiles and 35 drones.

