Russia launched 821 missiles against Ukraine over past five months – Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during the meeting with Norway's Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

Credit: Oleksii Reznikov/Twitter

Russia has launched 821 cruise and ballistic missiles against Ukraine since 10 October 2022, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said during his meeting with Norway’s Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

Over the past five months, Russia carried out 15 massive missile attacks against Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov said.

“When I am talking about Russian massive attacks, I mean that the enemy uses against us cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as Iranian drones (around 50-90 drones per one attack),” Reznikov said.

Norway will provide Ukraine with two complete firing units of NASAMS air defense systems in cooperation with the United States, Norway’s Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram announced.

Air defense remains Ukraine’s key priority, Reznikov said. He confirmed that Norway would provide Ukraine with additional two complete NASAMS units and organize training of Ukrainian personnel.

“A group of Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency will train with their Norwegian counterparts,” Reznikov announced. “We know for sure that ten shots of NASAMS mean that ten missiles of the aggressor will be downed, and ten buildings and objects of civilian infrastructure will be protected from destruction. Hundreds of people will be saved,” Reznikov added during the meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Defense.

Tags: air defense, military aid to Ukraine, NASAMS, Norway, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile attacks, Ukraine, Ukraine-Norway relations