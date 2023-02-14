Norway to supply eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister says

Norway’s Leopard 2A4 tanks. File photo: Forsvaret via newsinenglish.no



Norway will send eight German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks, and up to four pieces of its engineering and bridge-laying equipment, according to the country’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, AFP and Reuters report.

“Norway will donate eight tanks and up to four support vehicles to Ukraine. In addition, we are earmarking funds for ammunition and spare parts,” Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said, telling Norwegian media it would happen soon.

According to Gram, 250 million Norwegian kroner ($24.8 million) would be put towards ammunition and spare parts for Leopard 2 tanks through the EU’s Ukraine fund, the European Peace Facility, AFP says.

“What type of special purpose tanks in the armored engineering and bridge layer category, will be considered from what Ukraine needs the most,” according to the Norway Government’s website.

Gram said Norway would “also contribute to the education and training of Ukrainian tank crews in Poland, together with other allied countries.”

“It is more crucial than ever to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in a statement.

NATO member Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, has 36 Leopard 2 tanks in total.

