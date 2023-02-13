Bundeswehr started training Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard 2 tanks – German Defense Ministry

German army's Leopard main battle tank in 2012. File photo: Wikimedia Commons

The German Army has started training Ukrainian soldiers on the Leopard 2 main battle tanks, a spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Defense said in Berlin, according to Tagesshau.

The training will mainly take place at the Panzertruppenschule or the Armoured Corps Training Center in Munster, Lower Saxony. It should be completed by the end of Q1, i.e. late March.

The German government has promised Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks. Additionally, there are training programs for Ukrainian soldiers who have already started in Germany on the Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

