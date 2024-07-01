German Foreign Minister: Ukraine aid is not “charity gesture” but rather “investment” in European security

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed frustration with narratives framing aid to Ukraine as “charity gesture”, arguing instead that it constitutes a crucial investment in Germany’s own national security and the preservation of peace and liberty in Europe.

In June, Baerbock warned that without continued support for Ukraine, Russia’s aggression could expand into EU and NATO territories and that the cost of inaction would be far higher for European security and freedom.

She emphasized the need to robustly support Ukraine and uphold peace in Europe.

“We will defend our Europe – every square centimeter of our Europe – and our freedom,” she said at a conference on Germany’s National Security Strategy in Berlin.

Baerbock stated that the security of Europe is the greatest national interest, underscoring her view that backing Ukraine aligns with Germany’s core strategic priorities.

Germany is the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the United States. In 2023, German arms exports reached an all-time high of €12.2 ($13) billion, of which €4.4 ($4.7) billion euros went to arms supplies to Ukraine.

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Germany was at first reluctant to supply heavy weaponry due to fears of escalating the war. However, as the war progressed, Germany began to provide substantial military support, including Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, IRIS-T air defense systems, and artillery shells.

Germany has also recently shifted its policy to allow Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons to strike military targets within Russian territory.

