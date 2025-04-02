Ukraine, Poland catch Russian propagandist in EU, extradite him to Kyiv for trial

A Russian agent working in the information sphere was extradited to Ukraine from Poland in a first-of-its-kind transfer since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reports.

Since 2014, Russian media has been consistently portraying Ukrainians in derogatory terms, fostering a narrative that dehumanizes them. The pervasive nature of this propaganda led to the normalization of extreme rhetoric and actions among ordinary Russians, contributing to the 161,000 war crimes documented by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.

Russian propaganda extends beyond traditional media, permeating pop culture, music, and social media platforms. This widespread dissemination ensures that pro-Kremlin narratives reach diverse audiences, both domestically and internationally.​

According to the SBU, the suspect, reported by law enforcement sources to be Kirill Molchanov, is currently being held in a Kyiv pre-trial detention center.

Throughout 2023, he appeared 35 times on Vladimir Solovyov’s talk show, where he “justified Russia’s armed aggression and spread fake news about the situation in Ukraine.” Another Russian propagandist Solovyov himself has recently been served with a notice of suspicion by the SBU.

Molchanov was identified as a “political expert” who previously worked within the media circle of Viktor Medvedchuk, a former Ukrainian politician and businessman known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Medvedchuk was accused of treason and financing terrorism in Ukraine, leading to his house arrest in 2021. However, he escaped during the 2022 Russian invasion and was later arrested by Ukrainian authorities. In September 2022, he was exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war and moved to Russia.

Case materials indicate the suspect was simultaneously working for two Russian intelligence services – the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian foreign intelligence. His activities reportedly focused on undermining Ukraine’s international reputation and destabilizing the political situation in Ukraine’s partner countries.

In 2022, the suspect relocated to Russia where he became a key figure in Kremlin media projects including “Another Ukraine” and “Voice of Europe.” The latter is banned in the EU, along with two individuals associated with it, Viktor Medvedchuk and Artem Marchevskyi, due to its role in spreading Russian propaganda and disinformation.

The suspect’s activities allegedly extended to organizing pro-Kremlin street demonstrations in EU countries calling for reductions in international support for Ukraine.

The SBU also reports he used his Telegram channel to encourage terrorist acts in Ukraine by reposting Russian intelligence chat bots that collect information on Ukrainian defense forces.

The extradition resulted from a multi-stage international operation conducted jointly by the SBU, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, and Polish law enforcement agencies.

Based on collected evidence, the suspect faces charges under the Criminal Code of Ukraine for justifying and legitimizing Russia’s armed aggression and engaging in collaborative activities. He faces up to 12 years in prison.