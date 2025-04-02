Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1133: Russia halts mass drone attack overnight, ceasefire believed unlikely till 20 April, while Ukraine catches Russian propagandist

Exclusives

Blood-soaked uniforms and bedtime stories: How war reshapes Ukrainian motherhood. For Ukrainian mothers, drone classes have replaced leisure, medical ID bracelets have become essential accessories, and a perpetually bleeding heart has become the price of loving more fiercely than ever before.

Three reasons why Trump’s strategy to split Russia and China risks strategic blowback. Trump’s gambit to trade Ukraine for a Russia-China split could spectacularly backfire — further locking in the most powerful anti-Western alliance since the Cold War.

Donald the Peacemaker? Ukraine ceasefire tests Trump’s bid for diplomacy redemption. As Ukraine’s weapons pipeline nears depletion, Trump’s peace talks pose a critical legacy moment that could either erase the stain of Afghanistan or cement his reputation for abandoning US allies.

Military

Russia’s army is struggling to capture territory in Ukraine while Putin lies about it. Russian forces captured just 130 square kilometers (50 square miles) of Ukrainian land in March, their slowest advance in months.

Russian forces halt drone strikes first time in 2025, launch only missiles. Russia broke the pattern of launching massive drone attacks at Ukraine every night. “We continue to monitor, so far this doesn’t mean anything,” said head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russia escalates use of prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine, Kyiv says. Ukrainian defense officials compiled evidence of at least 6,900 instances where Russian forces deployed ammunition containing dangerous chemical agents, with recent intensification noted specifically in the eastern Kupiansk direction.

As of 1 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 916770 (+1540)

Tanks: 10505 (+9)

APV: 21856 (+37)

Artillery systems: 25552 (+15)

MLRS: 1347

Anti-aircraft systems: 1123

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 31462 (+46)

Cruise missiles : 3123 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 42646 (+53)

International

“Friends forever, never enemies”: Chinese Minister pledges cooperation with Moscow. He also referred to the internationally-condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine as “disappointing international situation.”

ISW: Ukraine-Russia ceasefire unlikely within three-week timeline. The Kremlin refused to implement the agreed Black Sea ceasefire until Western powers provide concessions on banking sanctions, while Russian officials continue to accuse “almost the entire European West” of prolonging the war.

Trump rejects Putin’s plan for UN-led interim government in Ukraine. “Ukraine is a constitutional democracy and its governance is determined by the Constitution and the Ukrainian people,” emphasized State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Trump threatens both Putin and Zelenskyy, and suddenly the drones stop flying. A day after Trump’s tough words, Russia and Ukraine dramatically scale back their night drone attacks.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Danish boy raises thousands of dollars via beadwork to support displaced Ukrainian children. 11-year-old Jens Fog Thomsen asked his mother what they could do to help and began creating blue-yellow Easter decorations for fundraising, getting recognition from Ukraine Minister of Economy and Danish Business Minister.

SVT: Ballet company with Russian ties masquerades as Ukrainian in Sweden. The company’s booking agent is registered as a Moscow business, and proceeds from Swedish performances went to a Swiss company with Russian ownership.

World Press Photo apologizes for pairing photos of traumatized by war Ukrainian child and Russian fighter. World Press Photo formally recognized there is an “obvious difference between a child suffering from the consequences of war and the torments of a soldier of occupying forces who causes these sufferings.”

Political and Legal Developments

Poland deports Medvedchuk-sponsored Ukrainian traitor to Ukraine. Kyrylo Molchanov is accused of treason

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha says Ukraine is discussing minerals deal with US

Ukraine, Poland catch Russian propagandist in EU, extradite him to Kyiv for trial. The suspect, identified as Kirill Molchanov, allegedly organized anti-Ukraine protests across EU countries and justified Russia’s invasion on TV programs.

