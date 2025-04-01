Poland deports Medvedchuk-sponsored Ukrainian traitor to Ukraine

Ukrainian commentator Kyrylo Molchanov, who fled to Russia in 2022, has been deported by Poland to Ukraine.

The decision was made by Polish authorities who stopped him on his way to Germany via Poland, Russian media reports.

Molchanov allegedly received an invitation from “certain members of the Bundestag” who wanted to give him an award for his “human rights advocacy.” He then traveled from Russia through Istanbul and across Polish territory, where he was detained by Polish authorities and passed to their Ukrainian counterparts who accuse him of treason.

Before 2022, Molchanov had frequented now-shut channels like Newsone, sponsored by Putin’s ally Viktor Medvedchuk. He was detained by Ukrainian authorities in 2022 and exchanged for Ukrainian POWs.

Molchanov is known for promoting Russian narratives in Ukraine. In 2023, he joined a Medvechuk-sponsored movement in Russia that promoted an “alternative government in Ukraine.”