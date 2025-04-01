Support us on Patreon
Trump rejects Putin’s plan for UN-led interim government in Ukraine

“Ukraine is a constitutional democracy and its governance is determined by the Constitution and the Ukrainian people,” emphasized State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
byVira Kravchuk
01/04/2025
3 minute read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and US President Donald Trump (right).
US President Trump rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for UN-led “temporary administration” in Ukraine. 

The comes in response to Putin’s 27 March declaration that Ukraine should establish a “temporary administration under the auspices of the UN” to hold elections.

Putin believes the elections would establish a “viable government” that could engage in peace talks to end the war, as he considers Ukrainian President Zelenskyy “illegitimate.”
 

Trump’s stance was communicated by Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department.

“We know that Russia proposed a temporary administration in Ukraine, but it was not approved by President Trump,” Bruce stated, Suspilne News reports.

She emphasized that “Ukraine is a constitutional democracy, and its governance is determined by the Constitution and the Ukrainian people.”

Bruce also stated that Washington is engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv in an effort to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table and reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

Earlier, Donald Trump expressed frustration over Putin’s recent comments questioning the legitimacy of Zelenskyy. In a 30March NBC interview, Trump stated, “I was very angry with Putin,” criticizing Putin’s remarks as moving “in the wrong direction.”

Trump warned of potential secondary tariffs of 25-50% on Russian oil exports if Russia failed to agree to a ceasefire within a month. 

 

