Danish boy raises thousands of dollars via beadwork to support displaced Ukrainian children

11-year-old Jens Fog Thomsen asked his mother what they could do to help and began creating blue-yellow Easter decorations for fundraising, getting recognition from Ukraine Minister of Economy and Danish Business Minister.
byVira Kravchuk
01/04/2025
A Danish 11-year-old boy raised over $4,900 by making beaded Easter chicks to help Ukrainian children who lost their homes during the ongoing war.
A Danish 11-year-old raised over 34,000 Danish kroner (approximately $4,900) by making beaded Easter chicks to help Ukrainian children who lost their homes during the ongoing war.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Denmark was a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing billions in military aid, including long-range Harpoon coastal defense missile systems and F-16 fighter jets, significantly enhancing Ukraine’s air and coastal defense capabilities.

Denmark committed approximately DKK 50 billion ($7.2 billion) in military support under the Ukraine Fund from 2023 to 2028. The country was also a pioneer in purchasing weapons directly from the Ukrainian defense industry, supporting Ukraine’s defense production.

Apart from military, Denmark is also involved in sending humanitarian aid and supporting reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.

    Jens Fog Thomsen creates and sells beaded Easter chicks in Ukraine’s national blue and yellow colors as his fundraising method, according to Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko.

    This initiative began after he saw news coverage of Ukrainian children displaced by the war.

    “What can we do?” Jens asked his mother upon seeing the reports. His mother encouraged him to “create goodness.”

    The young philanthropist’s efforts have yielded consistent results. This year alone, he raised 6,000 kroner ($870), which was then doubled to 12,000 ($1,739) by KOLO Nordic, a Danish NGO dedicated to providing direct humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Last year’s fundraising brought in 28,000 kroner ($4,059).

    Denmark’s Minister for Business, Morten Bødskov, met with Jens to acknowledge his contribution.

    “We ate burger and Jens talked about the great job. This is SO beautiful. I actually have no words for it. 11 years! Hundreds of chickens. Thousands of kroner for Ukrainian children,” Bødskov stated.

    Svyrydenko recorded a personal video message thanking Jens and his family, noting that his actions demonstrate that “generosity of spirit has no age.”

    11-year-old Danish boy, Jens Fog Thomsen, raised over $4,900 by making beaded Easter chicks to help Ukrainian children who lost their homes during the ongoing war. Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko/Facebook

