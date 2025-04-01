Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha says Ukraine is discussing minerals deal with U.S.

byLesia Dubenko
01/04/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Source: Ukraine’s President’s Office
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha says Ukraine is discussing minerals deal with U.S.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha says that Ukraine has already begun consultations regarding the text of the mineral resources agreement proposed by the United States.

In a comment to Suspilne, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is “focused on concluding a document that would meet the national interests of both the United States and Ukraine.” He also acknowledged that large-scale American presence in the country is beneficial to the country’s security infrastructure.

On 31 March, it was reported that Ukraine and the United States had initiated a detailed discussion of the draft agreement on mineral resources proposed by the US side.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to reject the mineral extraction agreement and warned that if such a decision is made, Zelensky would face “significant problems.” Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not recognize the military aid previously provided by the United States as a debt.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts