Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha says Ukraine is discussing minerals deal with U.S.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha says that Ukraine has already begun consultations regarding the text of the mineral resources agreement proposed by the United States.

In a comment to Suspilne, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is “focused on concluding a document that would meet the national interests of both the United States and Ukraine.” He also acknowledged that large-scale American presence in the country is beneficial to the country’s security infrastructure.

On 31 March, it was reported that Ukraine and the United States had initiated a detailed discussion of the draft agreement on mineral resources proposed by the US side.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to reject the mineral extraction agreement and warned that if such a decision is made, Zelensky would face “significant problems.” Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not recognize the military aid previously provided by the United States as a debt.