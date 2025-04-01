Support us on Patreon
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1132: Ukraine commemorates Bucha massacre victims, while Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Russian oil if ceasefire deadline not met

Ukrainian and European officials commemorated the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation while Ukraine announced it has identified 2,500 Russian soldiers who participated in the town’s brutal occupation. President Zelenskyy linked the Bucha massacre to Russia’s broader pattern of destruction, contrasting “our European system, in which human life and dignity matter” with Russia’s. Finnish President Alexander Stubb indicated 20 April could be a suitable date for a ceasefire following a seven-hour meeting with Trump. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister warned that Russian peace demands mask plans to leave Ukraine vulnerable to future aggression.
byVira Kravchuk
01/04/2025
7 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war daily review, 31 March 2025.
Exclusives

Donald the Peacemaker? Ukraine ceasefire tests Trump’s bid for diplomacy redemption. As Ukraine’s weapons pipeline nears depletion, Trump’s peace talks pose a critical legacy moment that could either erase the stain of Afghanistan or cement his reputation for abandoning US allies.

Military

Frontline Report: Ukraine is tightening the noose on Russian position near Kupiansk. Ukrainian mechanized forces are making swift advances in the Kupiansk sector, executing flanking maneuvers to destabilize Russian defenses with the support of BTR-4E Bucephalus APCs.

Ukrainian forces see reduced battlefield losses after extended training and tactical improvements. Despite intense Russian pressure across multiple sectors, Ukrainian defenses have successfully limited enemy advances.

Russian troops use sewer systems to bypass Ukrainian street defenses in Toretsk. Ukrainian military reports that Russian forces, unable to advance through heavily fortified streets, are exploiting underground infrastructure in a bid to gain tactical advantage in the vital Donetsk Oblast’s city.

Putin orders 160,000 new conscripts as Ukraine warns Russia prepares offensives on three Ukrainian fronts. Ukrainian intelligence reports that while Russia conscripts thousands of new soldiers, its forces are already concentrating near Sumy Oblast.

As of 31 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 915230 (+1230)
  • Tanks: 10496 (+4)
  • APV: 21819 (+3)
  • Artillery systems: 25537 (+30)
  • MLRS: 1347
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 1123
  • Aircraft: 370
  • Helicopters: 335
  • UAV: 31416 (+71)
  • Cruise missiles : 3121
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 42593 (+65)

    Intelligence and Technology

    Netherlands commits over $ 500 million to Ukrainian drone development program. The Netherlands will invest $541 million in developing drones for Ukraine as part of a broader $2.2 billion support package through 2025.

    Breaking Defense: Russia is about to mass-produce a fighter jet without its key radar. What could go wrong?. Once seen as a fighter without an audience, Russia is now focusing on reviving the MiG-35.

    Forbes: Ukrainian robot fixes razor wire damaged by doomed Russian tank with dead crew inside. The robot quickly restores damage, proving it’s safer—and smarter—to let machines do the dangerous work.

    Ukrainian military to receive 15,000 robots in 2025. Almost all robots will be manufactured in Ukraine, as foreign models are significantly more expensive, the director of the Ministry of Defense procurement department said.

    International

    Finland’s President: 20 April is a good date for a ceasefire in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump is growing impatient with Russia’s actions regarding a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said following his seven-hour meeting with Trump.

    WSJ: Waltz used Signal also for Ukraine peace talks apart from Houthis strikes. Officials familiar with the matter confirmed to The Wall Street Journalthat US National Security Advisor conducted unofficial diplomatic discussions about potential Russia-Ukraine peace settlements through the Signal messaging app.

    “There’s a psychological deadline for Russia”: Trump on ceasefire.

    Polish FM: Trump is gradually realising what kind of partner he is dealing with. US President Donald Trump is beginning to see Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s true colors, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski following high-level European talks in Madrid.

    Hungary’s referendum on Ukraine’s EU membership masks domestic economic troubles, says Ukrainian official. A senior Ukrainian parliamentarian claims Orbán’s government is using foreign policy maneuvers to distract Hungarian voters from inflation and economic difficulties, while Polish diplomats work behind the scenes to prevent Budapest from derailing Ukraine’s EU integration process.

    Seventeen European parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv for summit. The European officials also attended a ceremony commemorating the third anniversary of Bucha’s liberation on 31 March.

    Sweden announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $ 1.6 bn. Sweden has approved a record-breaking military aid package worth $1.6 billion to bolster Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

    Humanitarian and Social Impact

    Danish boy raises thousands of dollars via beadwork to support displaced Ukrainian children. 11-year-old Jens Fog Thomsen asked his mother what they could do to help and began creating blue-yellow Easter decorations for fundraising, getting recognition from Ukraine Minister of Economy and Danish Business Minister.

    Ukraine identifies 2500 Russian soldiers who participated in the occupation of Bucha. During the 33-day occupation of Bucha, Russian forces killed at least 300 civilians out of 561 total civilian deaths, official data shows.

    Bucha to build new memorial at mass grave site to commemorate Russian occupation victims. Ukrainians largely criticized the project in the comments, saying that more government’s money should better be directed towards military needs on the front line.

    “That’s how Russian flag arrives” — Zelenskyy links Bucha massacre to broader destruction pattern of Ukrainian cities. The Ukrainian president contrasted “our European system, in which human life and dignity matter” with Russia’s, “in which anyone can be killed, anyone can be abused, anyone can be deprived of their home.”

    Pro-Russian French leader Le Pen banned from office after € 2.9 million embezzlement conviction. The conviction blocks France’s far-right leader from upcoming elections while exposing a systematic scheme that misappropriated European Parliament funds to finance her National Rally party’s operations.

    Ukrainian NGO adds Russian Timothée Chalamet to its wanted list. Mark Eidelshtein is accused of violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity

    US president “pissed off” at Putin’s comments on Zelenskyy’s legitimacy. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50% on Russian oil exports if Moscow fails to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within a month, NBC reports.

    SBU issues suspicion notices to Russian generals for Chernihiv theater strike. Russian Colonel General Evgeny Nikiforov initiated the order chain that resulted in a deadly missile strike on Chernihiv’s drama theater during a drone exhibition in August 2023, Ukraine’s security service reports.

    Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: Russian demands for peace mask plan to destroy Ukraine as in 2022. Russia’s attempts to limit Ukraine’s armed forces, restrict defense partnerships, and block NATO membership represent a coordinated effort to render Ukraine vulnerable to future aggression, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

    Trump claims Ukraine faces “big problems” if it backs out of rare earth agreement. US President Donald Trump also declared on 30 March that Ukraine will “never be a member of NATO” while also warning of consequences if President Zelenskyy withdraws from a minerals agreement.

    New Developments

    Ukraine’s film 2000 metres to Andriivka wins an award at the Documentary Film Festival. The CPH jury praised “2000 metres to Andriivka” as a film that captures “the disturbing poetry” of war while honoring each lost human life.

    Trump’s top pastor tours war-torn Ukraine to become “voice of truth” for US leadership [updated]. Pastor Mark Burns visited several Ukrainian towns devastated during the Russian occupation, including Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka.

    Read the daily review for Mon Mar 31 2025 here

