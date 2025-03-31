Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukrainian robot fixes razor wire damaged by doomed Russian tank with dead crew inside

The robot quickly restores damage, proving it’s safer—and smarter—to let machines do the dangerous work.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian defensive barriers breached during a Russian tank assault near Pokrovsk. Photo: Special Kherson Cat via X
Forbes: Ukrainian robot fixes razor wire damaged by doomed Russian tank with dead crew inside

Ukrainian forces successfully deployed an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) to rapidly repair defensive barriers breached during a Russian tank assault near Pokrovsk, Forbes reports.

“Many Ukrainian brigades deploy radio-controlled UGVs for the riskiest engineering tasks,” war correspondent David Axe writes.

Following Thursday’s armored attack that saw a damaged Russian T-90M tank with its crew likely dead smash through a razor-wire defensive line before grinding to a halt, Ukrainian military engineers responded with a technological solution – sending in a robot to restore the critical barrier rather than risking personnel.

“The assault was unnecessary confirmation of the offensive weakness of the Russians,” noted a Ukrainian blogger Oficer+, monitoring the situation.

Drone footage captured the morning after the attack revealed fresh razor wire had been laid around the disabled Russian tank, effectively resealing the defensive line. Special Kherson Cat, a blogger from southern Ukraine, identified the likely use of a Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle to perform the dangerous repair operation.

“Carefully driven to the front line by a remote operator seeing what the ‘bot’s own front-facing camera sees, the UGV hooks the end of the coil onto existing wire—and then unspools the rest of the coil,” Axe explains.

The wire-laying robots being employed by Ukrainian forces are described as simple tracked vehicles equipped with beds for carrying coils of razor wire.

“It makes it much easier to work in all areas,” explained a soldier from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade in an official video documenting their use of these systems.

Another soldier from the same brigade emphasized the practical advantage: “It’s better to fuck up a robot.”

The Russian attack, which included approximately a dozen armored vehicles, was part of an attempt to restore momentum to the Kremlin’s struggling offensive around the fortress city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Still, it encountered significant resistance from Ukrainian forces.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts