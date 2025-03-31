Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian military to receive 15,000 robots in 2025

Almost all robots will be manufactured in Ukraine, as foreign models are significantly more expensive, the director of the Ministry of Defense procurement department said.
byMaria Tril
31/03/2025
2 minute read
robots for frontline
Vepr ground drone production workshop. Credit: Economic pravda
Ukrainian military to receive 15,000 robots in 2025

Ukraine has set a goal to deploy 15 thousand robots to the front line in 2025, Hlib Kanievskyi, the director of the Ministry of Defense procurement department said.

Ground robots for defense are unmanned systems used for tasks like surveillance, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, and combat operations, enhancing safety and efficiency in military operations.

Ukraine officially began producing ground robots in August 2023, when the government announced plans to develop an “army of robots” following the success of its drone program.

The Defense Procurement Agency told Economic Pravda that during the second half of 2024, the Ministry of Defense concluded 6 contracts for the supply of ground robots worth 100 million hryvnias ($2 mn). And in the first quarter of 2025 – 31 contracts worth 6 billion hryvnias ($145 mn).

“Last year we delivered hundreds of robots to the front. This year we plan thousands,” said Maxim Vasylchenko, director of Tencore.

According to Kanievskyi, almost all robots will be manufactured in Ukraine, as foreign models are significantly more expensive. Defense companies have been required to improve their products during contract execution, as technologies at the front are rapidly changing.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts