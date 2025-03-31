Ukrainian military to receive 15,000 robots in 2025

Ukraine has set a goal to deploy 15 thousand robots to the front line in 2025, Hlib Kanievskyi, the director of the Ministry of Defense procurement department said.

Ground robots for defense are unmanned systems used for tasks like surveillance, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, and combat operations, enhancing safety and efficiency in military operations.

Ukraine officially began producing ground robots in August 2023, when the government announced plans to develop an “army of robots” following the success of its drone program.

The Defense Procurement Agency told Economic Pravda that during the second half of 2024, the Ministry of Defense concluded 6 contracts for the supply of ground robots worth 100 million hryvnias ($2 mn). And in the first quarter of 2025 – 31 contracts worth 6 billion hryvnias ($145 mn).

“Last year we delivered hundreds of robots to the front. This year we plan thousands,” said Maxim Vasylchenko, director of Tencore.

According to Kanievskyi, almost all robots will be manufactured in Ukraine, as foreign models are significantly more expensive. Defense companies have been required to improve their products during contract execution, as technologies at the front are rapidly changing.

