Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US president “pissed off” at Putin’s comments on Zelenskyy’s legitimacy

President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50% on Russian oil exports if Moscow fails to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within a month, NBC reports.
byMaria Tril
31/03/2025
4 minute read
Donald Trump, photo via Wikimedia.
Donald Trump, photo via Wikimedia.
US president “pissed off” at Putin’s comments on Zelenskyy’s legitimacy

US President Donald Trump said in an NBC interview on 30 March that he’s angry toward Russian President Vladimir Putin following Putin’s statements questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

“I was very angry with Putin,” Trump told NBC, reaching out to the network Sunday morning shortly after completing an interview focused primarily on Iran.

Trump criticized Putin’s recent remarks as showing “movement in the wrong direction.” The Russian president had earlier this week called Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s civilian authorities illegitimate, suggesting the country should be placed under international UN administration.

Since early 2025, Russian leader Putin has been promoting a narrative questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy as president. Putin and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly misinterpreted Ukrainian law to challenge Zelenskyy’s legitimacy after Ukraine followed its constitution by not holding elections during martial law in 2024. ISW reported that such Russian narrative has set the stage for Russia to violate any future agreements.

Trump himself previously referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections,” though the US president has not pursued this line of criticism since.

This came amid ongoing negotiations over a ceasefire in Ukraine, with Russian President Putin postponing the final deal, claiming conditions that undermine Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Trump threatened with economic consequences if Russia fails to reach a peace agreement.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping ghe bloodshel in Ukraine, and if I think it was a Russian fault, which it might not be. But if I think it was a Russia’s fault, I’m going to put secondary tariffs on all oil comming out of Russia,” Trump said, threatening that tariff rates could reach 25-50%.

Trump set a one-month deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after meeting with Trump in Florida, that the US president is frustrated with Russia’s delays, proposing 20 April as a “good time” for an unconditional ceasefire.

Despite Trump’s anger, the US president emphasized his “very good relationship with Putin” and said his anger “will disappear very quickly if Putin does what’s needed.”

He also announced plans for a phone call with Putin in the coming week. The Kremlin has not yet confirmed preparation for such a conversation or commented on Trump’s statements.

Trump has identified ending hostilities in Ukraine as one of his main priorities. On 11 March, US representatives secured Ukraine’s agreement to a 30-day ceasefire. Putin did not reject the idea outright but set several conditions. In particular, Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, formally renouncing NATO membership plans, adopting a neutral and non-nuclear status, and lifting sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine said that Russia must also agree and adhere to initial proposal, firmly rejecting any peace deal that weakens its position.

Following separate negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations with the US, both sides agreed to a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. However, both sides accuse each other of violating this agreement. President Zelenskyy criticized Russia for violating ceasefire agreements and called for stronger international pressure on Russia to stop its attacks.

Trump has previously stated he might impose additional sanctions on Russia if he sees no peace efforts. At the same time, he has repeatedly claimed important steps toward peace have been made and suggested Russian leadership is not opposed to a peaceful settlement.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!