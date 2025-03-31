US president “pissed off” at Putin’s comments on Zelenskyy’s legitimacy

US President Donald Trump said in an NBC interview on 30 March that he’s angry toward Russian President Vladimir Putin following Putin’s statements questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy.

“I was very angry with Putin,” Trump told NBC, reaching out to the network Sunday morning shortly after completing an interview focused primarily on Iran.

Trump criticized Putin’s recent remarks as showing “movement in the wrong direction.” The Russian president had earlier this week called Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s civilian authorities illegitimate, suggesting the country should be placed under international UN administration.

Since early 2025, Russian leader Putin has been promoting a narrative questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy as president. Putin and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly misinterpreted Ukrainian law to challenge Zelenskyy’s legitimacy after Ukraine followed its constitution by not holding elections during martial law in 2024. ISW reported that such Russian narrative has set the stage for Russia to violate any future agreements.

Trump himself previously referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections,” though the US president has not pursued this line of criticism since.

This came amid ongoing negotiations over a ceasefire in Ukraine, with Russian President Putin postponing the final deal, claiming conditions that undermine Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Trump threatened with economic consequences if Russia fails to reach a peace agreement.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping ghe bloodshel in Ukraine, and if I think it was a Russian fault, which it might not be. But if I think it was a Russia’s fault, I’m going to put secondary tariffs on all oil comming out of Russia,” Trump said, threatening that tariff rates could reach 25-50%.

Trump set a one-month deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after meeting with Trump in Florida, that the US president is frustrated with Russia’s delays, proposing 20 April as a “good time” for an unconditional ceasefire.

Despite Trump’s anger, the US president emphasized his “very good relationship with Putin” and said his anger “will disappear very quickly if Putin does what’s needed.”

He also announced plans for a phone call with Putin in the coming week. The Kremlin has not yet confirmed preparation for such a conversation or commented on Trump’s statements.

Trump has identified ending hostilities in Ukraine as one of his main priorities. On 11 March, US representatives secured Ukraine’s agreement to a 30-day ceasefire. Putin did not reject the idea outright but set several conditions. In particular, Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, formally renouncing NATO membership plans, adopting a neutral and non-nuclear status, and lifting sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine said that Russia must also agree and adhere to initial proposal, firmly rejecting any peace deal that weakens its position.

Following separate negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations with the US, both sides agreed to a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. However, both sides accuse each other of violating this agreement. President Zelenskyy criticized Russia for violating ceasefire agreements and called for stronger international pressure on Russia to stop its attacks.

Trump has previously stated he might impose additional sanctions on Russia if he sees no peace efforts. At the same time, he has repeatedly claimed important steps toward peace have been made and suggested Russian leadership is not opposed to a peaceful settlement.

