Russian drones target Kharkiv overnight, damaging 13 buildings

Russian military hit Kyiv’s district in Kharkiv with drones overnight into 31 March, according to local authorities.

It marks the fourth Russian massive attack on Kharkiv this month alone. Late on 29 March, Russian troops launched their third massive attack on Kharkiv this month, striking the city seven times. The attack killed two people and injured 30 others, including five children.

The first series of explosions on 31 March occurred around 2:20 am, followed by a second series after 4 am.

The Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the strikes caused a significant fire and damaged the windows and facade of a children’s institution. Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered, and several private vehicles were damaged. Three people required medical attention – two experienced acute stress reactions, while one sustained minor injuries.

Kharkiv City Council reported that the attack damaged at least 13 buildings in the overnight attacks on the Kyiv district, with 120 windows broken in apartments and 11 more in building entrances.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on the morning of 31 March that the injured individuals were three male employees of the enterprise that was hit, aged 50-60 years. Two of them were in shock, while the third suffered a knee injury.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 131 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 31 March. Defense forces destroyed 57 Shaheds in the north, east, and center of the country, while another 45 drones were lost to radar tracking without negative consequences.

The Russian attack caused damage in the Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts. Multiple drone strikes hit Kharkiv, causing fires in the Kyiv district and resulting in casualties. Explosions were also heard in Dnipro.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on 31 March marks the fourth Russian massive attack on the city this month alone. Late on 29 March, Russian troops launched their third massive attack on Kharkiv this month, striking the city seven times. The attack killed two people and injured 30 others, including five children.

The Russian military attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons almost daily. The Ukrainian authorities and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes.

Russia’s leadership denies that the Russian army deliberately targets the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

Read also: