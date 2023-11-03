Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russia’s night attack damaged several dozen residential buildings, school, military facility

Overnight into 3 November, Russian troops launched four dozen drones and a guided missile across Ukraine, injuring at least 7 people, including a 10-year-old and 2-year-old child.
byMaria Tril
03/11/2023
2 minute read
The fire, caused by a Russian drone, broke out in the building in Kharkiv Oblast at night on 3 November 2023. Credit: t.me/Tsaplienko/42150
On the night of 3 November, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with four dozen Shahed-136/131s and a Kh-59 guided missile, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported. According to Ukraine’s air defenders, the forces shot down 24 explosive drones and an air-launched guided missile.

Kharkiv local authorities reported a massive drone attack on the oblast at night. According to the Kharkiv Oblast Police, at least 10 Russian drones hit the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of the Kharkiv Oblast.

The drones hit a local school, causing a fire that destroyed the roof and two of the building’s floors. Fires also broke out at a residential building, a service station, and an administrative building due to the strike. The attack damaged civil outbuildings, garages, and cars. No casualties have been reported this time. The police said that seven Kharkiv residents, including two children, aged 10 and 2, were diagnosed with an “acute stress reaction.”

According to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, at around 3 a.m. on 3 November, Russian troops launched an artillery attack on Kherson Oblast, damaging seven private houses and a gas pipeline.

At about 6 a.m., the Russian army attacked a military facility with a Shahed drone in Kalush district, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast head Svitlana Onyshchuk said.

At night on 3 November, Russian occupiers also hit infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast, Odesa Oblast head Oleh Kiper said. Ukraine’s air defenses destroyed two drones over the oblast.

According to the Lviv Oblast Administration, the “West” Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 11 Russian drones (in total, 16 drones were headed to western Ukraine). As a result of the Russian night attack, there was damage to a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. There were no casualties reported.

