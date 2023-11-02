Military: Ukrainian forces destroy another Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic group of forces destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic group, reported on 2 November.

Commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said Russian forces carried out 14 airstrikes, conducted 30 firefights, and launched 959 artillery barrages in the Tavria direction over the past day.

“Our warriors are firmly holding the defense along the Avdiivka direction. The enemy’s offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Pervomaiske,” Tarnavskyi stated.

Over the past day, missile and artillery units assigned to the Tavria group completed 1,068 fire missions, he added.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russia’s losses in the Tavria sector amounted to 360 personnel and 40 pieces of military equipment, including six tanks, 11 armored personnel carriers, seven artillery systems, six drones, eight vehicles, and one special equipment unit.

“At the same time, an offensive operation continues in the Melitopol sector,” Tarnavskyi added.

