Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Military: Ukrainian forces destroy another Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft

Over the past day, missile and artillery units of the Tavria group of forces completed 1,068 fire missions, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi added.
byIryna Voichuk
02/11/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian military fires on Russian positions. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic group of forces destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s Tavria operational-strategic group, reported on 2 November.

Commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said Russian forces carried out 14 airstrikes, conducted 30 firefights, and launched 959 artillery barrages in the Tavria direction over the past day.

“Our warriors are firmly holding the defense along the Avdiivka direction. The enemy’s offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Pervomaiske,” Tarnavskyi stated.

Over the past day, missile and artillery units assigned to the Tavria group completed 1,068 fire missions, he added.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russia’s losses in the Tavria sector amounted to 360 personnel and 40 pieces of military equipment, including six tanks, 11 armored personnel carriers, seven artillery systems, six drones, eight vehicles, and one special equipment unit.

“At the same time, an offensive operation continues in the Melitopol sector,” Tarnavskyi added.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts