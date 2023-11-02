Ukraine develops new electronic warfare system to disrupt Russian drones

Ukraine has developed a new electronic warfare system aiming to defend against Russian drones, Ukraine’s Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced. The locally produced Piranha AVD 360 system, created by Ukrainian company Piranha-Tech, creates a defense perimeter extending 600 meters around armored vehicles that jams the signals controlling Russian drones.

The jamming tech forces drones to go off course or crash before they can strike by preventing them from receiving commands or transmitting data. It also blocks satellite navigation systems like Russia’s GLONASS. Piranha has been tested in the field and is ready for mass production, according to Fedorov.

Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders have both used cheap commercial drones for reconnaissance and to drop small bombs. Even basic quadcopters can carry enough explosives to destroy a tank. Piranha offers a way to defend expensive hardware from these hard-to-stop threats without firing a shot.

Electronic warfare is key for Ukraine to counter drones without depleting expensive anti-aircraft missiles.

“Technology and innovation are the key to our victory. They help us to destroy the enemy more effectively and save the lives of our military,” Fedorov concluded.

